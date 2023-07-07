Daily brief: Congress's questions to PM over ‘Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’ remark; and all the latest news

On PM's ‘Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’ remark, Congress asks ‘so why silent on…’

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion at a Chhattisgarh rally that he doesn't get scared, the Congress party on Friday asked why he has maintained silence on several burning issues, including the violence spiralling in Manipur. Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that corruption was its biggest ideology, and accused the grand old party of stalling the development of Chhattisgarh. Read Here.

First drug to slow Alzheimer's progression approved in US

US drug regulator on Thursday granted full approval to Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, manufactured by a Japanese firm Eisai. The company had earlier received conditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January based on early results suggesting Leqembi worked on Alzheimer's patients by clearing a sticky brain plaque linked to the disease. Read Here.

ED attaches assets worth ₹ 52.24 crore of Manish Sisodia, others in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth ₹52.24 crore of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, along with other accused in connection with alleged money laundering case linked with Delhi's excise policy. The attached assets include two properties of the former Delhi deputy chief minister and his wife Seema Sisodia along with a bank balance of ₹11 lakh. Read Here.

Tamim Iqbal takes shocking U-turn on retirement announcement after intervention from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal shocked fans on Thursday, announcing his retirement from international cricket in stunning fashion. The announcement came after Bangladesh's defeat vs Afghanistan in the first ODI of their three-match series. Read Here.

Reasons why you may identify as a people-pleaser

When we grow up in dysfunctional homes, we start to fear rejections. The fear of conflicts and separation creeps inside us from an early age. Hence, when we grow up, we strive for meaningful connections that will stay with us for long. However, this fear of losing people from our lives often makes us go to lengths to save the connections and please everyone around us, convincing them to stay. "Most of us want to belong and form lasting bonds with other people. And we find it very painful to be rejected or criticised by others. We fear being alone and that being alone means we're inadequate or unlovable. So, we go to extreme lengths to please others to avoid rejection or abandonment or being alone," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani. Read Here.

Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty dies, actor's son Namashi confirms

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty died on Friday, June 6. The news was confirmed by the actor's younger son Namashi Chakraborty. Mithun used to stay with his mother in Mumbai. Read Here.

Women perform comedy gig at Mount Everest, bag world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to YouTube to share videos capturing people creating incredible records. Just like their latest share that shows how two women went to the base camp of Mount Everest to perform a comedy gig. And the best part is that they did it not just to create a record but also raise funds for an important cause. Read Here.

