On PM's ‘Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’ remark, Congress asks ‘so why silent on…’

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion at a Chhattisgarh rally that he doesn't get scared, the Congress party on Friday asked why he has maintained silence on several burning issues, including the violence spiralling in Manipur. Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that corruption was its biggest ideology, and accused the grand old party of stalling the development of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several developmental projects, in Raipur, Friday, July 7, 2023.(PTI)

"Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi (one who gets scared is not Modi). I won't step back from taking steps for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We have invested double what Congress did in the state. Congress is the enemy of the poor," he said addressing a gathering at the Science College ground in Raipur.

Reacting to Modi's remark, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Modi on border issues with China, ethnic clashes in Manipur and the rising inflation and unemployment.

“So why the silence on China? So why the silence on Manipur? So why the rampant misuse of ED and CBI? So why the silence on rising inflation and unemployment? So why the silence on Modani?” Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

Congress has been using the term ‘Modani’ to highlight the perceived proximity between Prime Minister Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani.

Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, his first since being elected as the prime minister for the second term in 2019. Modi said if the Congress was a guarantee for corruption, he himself was a guarantee for action against graft. The scam-ridden Congress government in Chhattisgarh has become a model of misrule and people have decided to root it out in the upcoming Assembly elections, he said.

“...The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh, but a big 'panja' (Congress's poll symbol) is standing like a tall wall against it. Congress's panja had decided to snatch your rights and it will loot and destroy the state,” he said.

