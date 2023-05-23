Daily brief: Cub born to Namibian cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, and all the latest news

Cub born to Namibian cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

One of the four cubs born to Namibian cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, which was translocated to India on September 17, 2022, died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Tuesday, forest officials said, adding that the death was not unusual as the survival rate of cheetah cubs is about 20%. Read more

PM Modi's message for successful candidates in UPSC civil services exam and those who couldn't crack it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants, who cleared the prestigious civil service examination 2022 and also, offered encouragement to those who couldn’t clear it. Read more

'MS Dhoni cried that night': Harbhajan gives away unheard details of CSK captain's rare 'emotional' meltdown

MS Dhoni continues to mesmerise fans with his cricketing prowess as he remains solid despite being in the twilight of his illustrious career. Read more

World Schizophrenia Awareness Day: Is it bipolar disorder or schizophrenia? Experts on difference between the symptoms

While bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are two mental health disorders, people may mistake the symptoms of one for the other. Bipolar disorder is characterised by intense highs and lows in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacation. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together as they returned from their Japan vacation at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Read more

