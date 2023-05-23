Home / India News / PM Modi's message for successful candidates in UPSC civil services exam and those who couldn't crack it

PM Modi's message for successful candidates in UPSC civil services exam and those who couldn't crack it

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 23, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those who cleared the civil services examination 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants, who cleared the prestigious civil service examination 2022 and also, offered encouragement to those who couldn’t clear it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the civil services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people," Modi tweeted.

“I understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the civil services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best,” Modi, who is in Australia, said in another tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the toppers and lauded the women candidates for bagging the top four ranks. "Many congratulations to all the aspirants who have been successful in this year's UPSC Civil Services Examination. It is heartening to see that the first 4 ranks have been bagged by women. You all have the responsibility to serve the country with dedication and devotion. My best wishes for the future,” the former Congress chief tweeted.

Ishita Kishore and Garima Lohia got the first and second ranks, respectively in the coveted civil services examination, the results of which were announced by the UPSC. As many as 933 candidates - 613 men and 320 women - have qualified for the civil services examination.

Kishore, 26, cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt. Kishore told HT that she was confident about clearing the examination but “topping the merit list came as a surprise”.

Kishore said the realisation she wanted to be a civil servant was an early one since she was born into an air force family and that service and duty were a part of her upbringing.

“I am still soaking in the result… I have been constantly supported by my family,” she said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
pm modi upsc
pm modi upsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out