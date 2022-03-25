Daily brief: Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in Yogi Adityanath's 2.0 govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Of 52 ministers, only one Muslim face. Who's Danish Ansari?

Hailing from Ballia district, Danish Azad Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minorities welfare minister in Yogi Adityanath's previous government. Read more.

Yogi Adityanath govt took oath at stadium built by Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday taunted Yogi Adityanath after he took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Read more.

Central agencies targeting non-BJP ruled states, alleges Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an alll out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of having a nexus with the central agencies. Read more.

Naveen Patnaik attends Odisha assembly session after two years

Amid criticism by the opposition that he had not been attending assembly sessions ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday attended the Budget Session of the state assembly for the first time in nearly two years. Read more.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals issue official statement after skipper Sanju Samson asks them to be 'professional'

Rajasthan Royals on Friday issued a statement saying the franchise will make changes to its social media approach after skipper Sanju Samson's call for being "professional". Read more.

Bachchhan Paandey box office day 7 collection: Akshay Kumar film outdone by The Kashmir Files, earns ₹46 crore in week

When it released last week, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey was expected to rule the box office in its opening week. Read more.