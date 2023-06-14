Daily brief: Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, IMD predicts. Details

Delhi is set to experience rainfall in the next few days under the influence of cyclone 'Biparjoy', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast Wednesday. Read more

'Chennai, you have my heart': US envoy relishes South Indian dishes at Tamil Nadu Bhavan| Video

The US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday took over social media when he tried out some South Indian delicacies. Garcetti visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, to relish some lip-smacking dishes. Watch here

ICC announces full schedule of WTC 3: India, Pakistan, Australia get tough draw, advantage South Africa

The third edition of the World Test Championship will officially commence with the Australia vs England five-match Ashes series starting Friday. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says she's seen the underbelly of Bollywood: ‘The shady audition offices and offers’

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently talked about her struggle in the Bollywood industry during the trailer launch of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Read more

Eco-friendly home decor, interior design and gifting hacks for modern lifestyles

Eco-friendly gifting is getting immense popularity as more and more people are becoming increasingly conscious about environment-related issues and the act of gift-giving is evolving to align with our collective commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. Read more

