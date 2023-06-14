'Chennai, you have my heart': US envoy relishes South Indian dishes at Tamil Nadu Bhavan| Video

The US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday took over social media when he tried out some South Indian delicacies. Garcetti visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, to relish some lip-smacking dishes. Ambassador of the United States Eric Garcetti.

The video, shared on his Twitter account shows Garcetti seated at a restaurant, relishing an array of aromatic dishes from the rich and diverse South Indian cuisine. The clip later captures a heartwarming moment when he happily engages with the young ones, exchanging high-fives and engaging in playful banter.

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with netizens commending Garcetti's gesture as a symbol of unity and cultural appreciation. Many applauded his willingness to step outside the political sphere and engage with residents on a personal level.

"I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon," Garcetti posted a video along with a caption.

Last month, Garcetti paid a visit to Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to relish some Maharashtrian delicacies. During his visit, he tried Kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes.

Garcetti took over as the 26th US ambassador to India on May 11, succeeding Kenneth Juster who had vacated the post in 2020.

