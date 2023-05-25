‘Enormous progress in relationship’: US ambassador Garcetti calls on Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: US ambassador Eric Garcetti called on external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, with the meeting coming a month ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. External affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations and regional issues at a meeting with US ambassador Eric Garcetti (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

“Discussed the enormous progress in our relationship, especially over the last decade. Exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting, referring to the gathering of the four Quad leaders on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima last week.

“Confident that India-US ties will continue to grow from strength to strength,” Jaishankar added.

There was no official readout from the Indian side on the meeting. Indian and US officials have been holding a series of meetings focused on key areas such as trade, investment, defence and security in the run-up to Modi’s state visit on June 22.

Garcetti said in a tweet that he is committed to enhancing the India-US relationship.

“As the US Ambassador to India, I am thrilled to be here and witness the strong bond between our nations. The #USIndia partnership holds immense potential, and I am committed to further strengthening our ties,” he said.

Jaishankar also met US secretary of state Antony Blinken on the margins of the G7 Summit and discussed preparations for Modi’s visit to the US. At the time, Blinken tweeted that he had a “great discussion” with Jaishankar and added: “We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India.”

Though Modi has travelled to the US to meet former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, those were not state visits. This will also be the first state visit by an Indian premier since 2009.

A state visit is the highest-ranking visit for which a foreign head of state can be invited by a US president. A state visit includes a meeting with the president, a state dinner at the White House, a full honours arrival and departure ceremony on the south grounds of the White House, and a 21-gun salute.

Modi is only the third foreign leader invited by Biden for a state visit, after French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022 and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April this year.