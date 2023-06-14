Home / India News / Daily brief: Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, IMD predicts. Details

Delhi is set to experience rainfall in the next few days under the influence of cyclone 'Biparjoy', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast Wednesday. Read more

Representative image. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Representative image. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

'Chennai, you have my heart': US envoy relishes South Indian dishes at Tamil Nadu Bhavan| Video

The US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday took over social media when he tried out some South Indian delicacies. Garcetti visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, to relish some lip-smacking dishes. Watch here

ICC announces full schedule of WTC 3: India, Pakistan, Australia get tough draw, advantage South Africa

The third edition of the World Test Championship will officially commence with the Australia vs England five-match Ashes series starting Friday. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says she's seen the underbelly of Bollywood: ‘The shady audition offices and offers’

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently talked about her struggle in the Bollywood industry during the trailer launch of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Read more

Eco-friendly home decor, interior design and gifting hacks for modern lifestyles

Eco-friendly gifting is getting immense popularity as more and more people are becoming increasingly conscious about environment-related issues and the act of gift-giving is evolving to align with our collective commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
world test championship kangana ranaut uniform civil code law commission + 2 more
world test championship kangana ranaut uniform civil code law commission + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out