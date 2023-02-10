Daily brief: Dhankhar on scrutiny of his actions by authority beyond Parliament, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No authority beyond Parliament can scrutinise our actions: Rajya Sabha chairman

No authority beyond Parliament can scrutinise the actions of members of the House, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday as a motion was moved to suspend Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming house proceedings. Read more

5 servers hacked, 1.3 TB data encrypted: MoS Chandrasekhar on AIIMS cyber attack

As per the analysis of the national cyber security watchdog, five servers of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were affected by a recent cyber attack which led to encryption of approximately 1.3 terabytes of data, union minister for state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said to the Parliament on Friday. Read more

New taxes, free electricity, jobs: CM Gehlot presents populist budget in assembly

A few months ahead of the assembly elections, chief minister Ashok Gehlot presented a populist budget with no new taxes and bumper announcements in Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. In the budget, the CM announced an inflation relief package of ₹19,000 crore to provide relief to the masses from rising prices. Read more

Rishabh Pant back on his feet 40 days after accident, shares photo in crutches; Warner, SKY drop heartwarming replies

On the road to recovery, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has shared a couple of photos in which the injured cricketer can be seen walking on crutches. Indian gloveman Pant was involved in a tragic car accident on December 30. Read more

Men, eat these 6 foods to cut prostate cancer risk

With ageing and a host of other risk factors such as race and genetics, the chances of prostate cancer increase. The cancer begins in prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland that produces seminal fluid. While some types of prostate cancers are slow to grow, others can progress faster. Read more

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra keep it minimal at Delhi reception, inside pics surfaces online

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's unseen pictures from their reception party in Delhi have arrived on social media. It was a private affair, attended by their close friends and family only. The newlyweds kept it casual for the after party after tying the knot in a royal ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Read more

Twitter user gets special tattoos to pay tribute to late grandparents

Grandparents always share a special relationship with their grandkids. It is always heartbreaking when they pass away. Every now and then, we also see grandkids doing something special to pay tribute to those who have passed away. Just like this Twitter user who got special tattoos for their daadi and naanu. Read more

