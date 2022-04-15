Daily brief: Egypt clears Indian wheat, trade negotiations on with more nations, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Egypt clears Indian wheat, trade negotiations on with more nations

Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer, has approved India as a supplier to fill a sizeable void in the North African nation’s food stocks due to the Ukraine conflict. Read more

NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune

MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. To counter MNS, NCP has organised this aarti. Read more

Deepak Chahar pens emotional message for CSK fans after being ruled out of IPL 2022, says he is 'sorry'

IPL 2022: A couple of hours after Deepak Chahar's unavailability was made official, the India seamer penned an emotional message on Twitter, stressing that he 'really wanted to play'. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Fans call Yash's performance 'god-level,' say Sanjay Dutt was 'breathtaking'

Actor Yash starrer-KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14. The period action drama film minted ₹134 crore on its opening day in India. On Twitter, viewers gave a thumbs up to the film. Read more

Binge-watching or sitting for long hours can kill you. Watch out for these symptoms

According to an expert, binge-watching for more than 4 hours a day can not only cause brain rot but also lead to life-threatening blood clot in the legs or lungs. Read more

