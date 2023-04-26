Daily brief: First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’ to reach Delhi; all the latest news

Op Kaveri: First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan to reach Delhi at 9pm

A group of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan to Saudi Arabia were put on a flight home on Wednesday even as efforts were underway to bring out hundreds more from the northeast African nation using a warship and military transport aircraft. Read more

Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court challenging PMLA; suit to be heard on May 4

The Supreme Court will take up a suit filed by the Chhattisgarh government against the Centre on May 4 to declare the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) as unconstitutional. Read more

Salman Khan to launch Asim Riaz in Kick 2? Here's the truth

After Shehnaaz Gill, reports claimed Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2 will launch Asim Riaz in Bollywood. Asim is the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up. Read more

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

Our liver may be taking a brunt of our unhealthy and inactive lifestyle. As we continue to munch in between the meals while sitting for most of our times and find excuses to skip that workout every other day, the fat accumulation in liver continues. Read more

'Nothing that I'm not used to': Kohli's brilliant reply to Shastri's RCB captaincy question in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli walked out for the toss for the third time in a row as Royal Challengers Bangalore's regular captain Faf du Plessis continued to play only as a batter due to an injury that restricts his fielding abilities. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail