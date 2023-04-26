10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

Our liver may be taking a brunt of our unhealthy and inactive lifestyle. As we continue to munch in between the meals while sitting for most of our times and find excuses to skip that workout every other day, the fat accumulation in liver continues. Excess fat build-up is termed as a fatty liver and it may be due to alcoholic fatty liver or non-alcoholic fatty liver. Drinking large amounts of alcohol can lead to fat build-up in liver and cause alcoholic fatty liver while non-alcoholic fatty liver is due to unhealthy lifestyle, medical treatment, obesity or type 2 diabetes. Stress is an additional factor that could increase chances of accumulation of fat in liver. (Also read: World Liver Day 2023: 6 amazing recipes to reverse fatty liver) One can reverse fatty liver with the help of certain lifestyle changes. (Freepik)

One can reverse fatty liver with the help of certain lifestyle changes. Nutritionist Khushboo Jain Tibrewala who recently launched Fatty Liver Guide, a guide with all the information for better liver health, shares tips that can help reverse fatty liver disease.

1. 50% of your lunch and dinner should comprise vegetables

This can include multiple types and forms of vegetables. You can do salads, cooked vegetables, stir-fried vegetables, soup, vegetable chutneys, Lacto-fermented vegetables, vegetables in dals and rotis.

Pro-tip: Adding 2-3 forms of vegetables to each meal makes sure you get a good variety and keeps your meals more interesting.

2. Add something fermented every day

Fermented foods improve overall digestion and absorption of nutrients. A healthier gut microbiome will also lead to improvement in insulin sensitivity, reduced food cravings and diminished far deposition.

Add 1 fermented food, to begin with. These can include kombucha, kanji, kefir, ragi koozh, bajre ki raab, poita bhat, buttermilk, kimchi, sauerkraut, qvaas, etc.

3. Start your day with warm water and the juice of half a lime

Lime contains acids that stimulate the release of digestive fluids in the stomach. Lime contains flavonoids that reduce oxidative damage. Drinking warm water aids the break down of food faster. Also, warm water eases constipation and aids in elimination of toxins.

4. Eat more fibre

Increasing fibre intake improves the gut microbiota which reduces liver damage and inflammation. Fibre-rich meals also help with portion control, thereby supporting healthy fat loss.

5. Eliminate baked foods

Baked foods like croissants, breads, biscuits, cakes, etc. cause a sharp spike in blood glucose levels, leading to increased fat build-up in the liver.

6. Eat cruciferous vegetables

Include cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, brussel sprouts, bokchoy, collard greens, Chinese cabbage, etc. This family of vegetables contain sulphur compounds that play an important role in the detoxification process in the liver. They also contain "Indole" a compound that is known to reduce inflammation in the liver.

7. Eat raw garlic

Garlic contains a compound called Allicin that reduces inflammation in the liver. Eating about 1-3g of garlic daily is great.

8. Drink 2-3 litres of water

Drinking enough water helps flush out toxins. This eases digestion and reduces the burden on the liver and kidneys. You can infuse the water with herbs or green tea if you don't like plain water.

9. Increase your consumption of coriander leaves

Coriander leaves stimulate the release of digestive juices and help flush out toxins. Coriander has been used to improve liver health for centuries.

10. Eat more beans, greens, fruits and nut

These food groups are fibre rich and contain unsaturated fats, antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that support overall health.

