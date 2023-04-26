Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan to launch Asim Riaz in Kick 2? Here's the truth

Salman Khan to launch Asim Riaz in Kick 2? Here's the truth

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 26, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Sajid Nadiadwala denied reports of Asim Riaz's Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kick 2. It will star Jacqueline Fernandez.

After Shehnaaz Gill, reports claimed Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2 will launch Asim Riaz in Bollywood. Asim is the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up. While his recent Instagram post further fueled the fire, now Sajid Nadiadwala stepped up to shut down any speculations. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 5 collection: Salman Khan's film drops to 6.5 cr post Eid festivities

Sajid Nadiadwala reacts to reports of Salman Khan's Kick 2 with Asim Riaz.
Sajid Nadiadwala reacts to reports of Salman Khan's Kick 2 with Asim Riaz.

Taking to Twitter, Sajid's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson's account responded to one such report and denied it. Their tweet read, “We are working on our script for #Kick2 and this news is NOT TRUE! We request all the media houses to please clarify the news with us before printing.”

Sajid Nadiadwala on rumours of Kick 2.
Sajid Nadiadwala on rumours of Kick 2.

The rumour started when a report of Free Press Journal confirmed Asim Riaz's debut with Kick 2. Reportedly, he has been offered a pivotal role in the movie. The same report quoted a source, close to Asim, saying, “The film will release in 2024 and and official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon.”

On the other hand, Asim recently shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "New beginnings"." His post left his fans congratulating him. Currently, the post isn’t available anymore.

Kick 2 is the much-awaited sequel of Salman's 2014 action flick. It will reunite him with Jacqueline Fernandez. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had announced the film on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday in 2020 and roped her in. However, no new updates have been shared by the film's team.

“We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script,” the filmmaker had told PTI before locking Jacqueline.

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It released on the occasion of Eid and starred Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik also made guest appearances in the film. It marked Palak and Shehnaaz's official entry into Hindi films.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asim riaz salman khan
asim riaz salman khan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out