Salman Khan to launch Asim Riaz in Kick 2? Here's the truth

After Shehnaaz Gill, reports claimed Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2 will launch Asim Riaz in Bollywood. Asim is the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up. While his recent Instagram post further fueled the fire, now Sajid Nadiadwala stepped up to shut down any speculations. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 5 collection: Salman Khan's film drops to ₹6.5 cr post Eid festivities Sajid Nadiadwala reacts to reports of Salman Khan's Kick 2 with Asim Riaz.

Taking to Twitter, Sajid's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson's account responded to one such report and denied it. Their tweet read, “We are working on our script for #Kick2 and this news is NOT TRUE! We request all the media houses to please clarify the news with us before printing.”

Sajid Nadiadwala on rumours of Kick 2.

The rumour started when a report of Free Press Journal confirmed Asim Riaz's debut with Kick 2. Reportedly, he has been offered a pivotal role in the movie. The same report quoted a source, close to Asim, saying, “The film will release in 2024 and and official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon.”

On the other hand, Asim recently shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "New beginnings"." His post left his fans congratulating him. Currently, the post isn’t available anymore.

Kick 2 is the much-awaited sequel of Salman's 2014 action flick. It will reunite him with Jacqueline Fernandez. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had announced the film on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday in 2020 and roped her in. However, no new updates have been shared by the film's team.

“We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script,” the filmmaker had told PTI before locking Jacqueline.

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It released on the occasion of Eid and starred Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik also made guest appearances in the film. It marked Palak and Shehnaaz's official entry into Hindi films.

