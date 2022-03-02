Daily brief: Four IAF C-17s to bring home 800 Indians from war-torn Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Four IAF’s C-17s to bring back 800 Indians from Ukraine in next 12 hours

India on Wednesday sent four C-17 military transport aircraft to Romania, Poland and Hungary to join the ongoing national effort to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine in the midst of a war with Russia, officials familiar with the development said. Read more.

Russia struggles to dominate Ukraine airspace; What happened to the bombers?

Military experts are perplexed regarding Russia's use of Air Force in the first 7 days of Ukraine invasion. Watch more.

TMC sweeps West Bengal civic polls , wins 102 out of 108 municipalities

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal swept the civic elections in the state bagging 102 out of the 108 municipalities, amidst allegations of massive violence and rigging raised by the opposition parties. Read more.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Five most memorable moments from the Indian superstar's career ahead of landmark Mohali game

As cliched as it may sound, but it seems as if it was only yesterday that a young Virat Kohli walked out to play his first Test innings for India at the Sabina Park in Kingston. Read more.

Breastfeeding and stressed about returning to work? Tips to follow

As many offices are reopening amid easing restrictions in the wake of declining cases of Covid-19, new mothers are returning to work too. Read more.

Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's first look for Ponniyin Selvan: I unveiled, Mani Ratnam film gets release date

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s long-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I will release worldwide on September 30, it was announced on Wednesday. Read more.

