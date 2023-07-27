Daily brief: Four including one cop injured in fresh violence in Manipur; and all the latest news

Manipur: Four including one cop injured in fresh violence

Four persons, including one state police personnel, sustained injuries in a fresh round of encounters between security forces and suspected armed miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. The firing and retaliation between the two…read more.

UN report notes Al-Qaida's plan to spread operations into J&K, Bangladesh

Terror group Al-Qaida is “shaping” its regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent to spread its operations into Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to a UN report. The 32nd report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the 1267 ISIL (Da'esh)….read more.

Colonisation was ‘luckiest thing that happened’ to Australia, says ex-PM

One of Australia's longest-serving prime ministers on Wednesday said British colonisation was "the luckiest thing that happened" to his country, while predicting a referendum to give Indigenous communities a "voice" in national policymaking would fail. Australia is expected to hold a…read more.

Jay Shah confirms World Cup 2023 schedule to see changes after 3 ICC full members raise objection

A day after multiple reports suggested that the marquee clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be rescheduled, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has reportedly revealed that three member nations have written to the International…read more.

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, calls Pooja Bhatt ‘queen’ of the family. Watch

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her favourite contestants from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT. Her half-sister Pooja Bhatt is also a part of the show. While Alia's favourite contestants don't include Pooja, she did call Pooja the real queen of the Bhatt family. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh…read more.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C; which is more dangerous? Know symptoms and prevention tips

Hepatitis, an inflammation of liver, can cause mild as well as severe symptoms depending on their type. There are five types of hepatitis namely Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis D and Hepatitis E. They all are contracted differently, and some types can be more dangerous than…read more.

