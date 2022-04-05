Daily brief: Hardeep Singh Puri says petrol prices in India gone up by 'merely 5%', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India is 1/10th…’: Hardeep Puri in Lok Sabha as fuel prices hiked for 13th time

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that petrol prices in India have gone up by "merely 5 per cent" as against more than 50 per cent in countries such as the UK, US, Germany and France. Read more

Jaishankar to reply on debate over Ukraine in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Union external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will reply to the debate over Ukraine in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. Read more

'There can be a bloodbath…': Sri Lankan ruling coalition MPs' warning

A group of Sri Lanka lawmakers have backed the formation of an interim government to steer the nation out of its worst economic crisis in decades. Read more

World Health Day 2022: 5 signs of poor immunity you should not ignore

Our immune system plays a vital role in preventing us from harmful bacteria and fighting disease-causing changes in the body. A person with weak immune system may fall ill frequently being more prone to infections compared to other people around them. Read more

Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth ₹ 1 crore, receives peck on her cheek from boyfriend Karan Kundrra. See pics

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday. In the pictures shared online, Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, can be seen posing with the new car. Read more

