Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth 1 crore, receives peck on her cheek from boyfriend Karan Kundrra. See pics

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday. In the pictures shared online, Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, can be seen posing with the new car. In another video shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi is seen breaking a coconut in front of her new four wheeler. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics)

In the photos, Karan can be seen giving a peck on Tejasswi's cheek as the couple posed for a picture, with her new car. In another photo, Tejasswi posed solo for a picture with her car. Tejasswi's Audi Q7 costs ₹1 crore on road in Mumbai. Last month, Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor had also bought the same car.

Tejasswi Prakash buys a new car. (Varinder Chawla)

In a video shared by a paparazzo's Instagram handle, Tejasswi is seen performing an auspicious ceremony in front of her new car, by breaking a coconut in front of it.

One fan commented on the video, “Very proud of you.” Another one said, “Truly welly deserved.” While many dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Tejasswi and Karan started dating last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. On the show, Karan went on his knees with a rose and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes. Since the show ended, the couple has often spotted been together on outings.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans. She said, “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan) has told (everyone) that in March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

Tejasswi currently stars in Colors TV show Naagin 6, while Karan was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, as a jailor.

