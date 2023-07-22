Daily brief: Himanta Biswa's rewind of Manmohan Singh's response to Manipur, and all the latest news

'Alarming': Himanta Biswa's rewind to Manmohan Singh's response to Manipur

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the duplicity of the Congress over Manipur is alarming given former PM Manmohan Singh's response to 'similar crises' in the state. Citing five points, Himanta said during the UPA rule, Manipur saw frequent blockades, massive fuel price hike, Centre's apathy and death of civilians and security personnel which only ended in 2014. Read More

Recent polls pitch former president Donald Trump as leading GOP candidate and 5% ahead of President Biden- Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former President Trump continues to flex his political muscles, as a recent poll reveals he is not only dominating the Republican primary field but also poses a formidable challenge to President Biden in a hypothetical general election. Read More

Oppenheimer viewer shares upsetting experience of watching the film in IMAX front row: ‘Funhouse mirror for three hours’

When Christopher Nolan described the best seats for watching a movie on an IMAX screen last month, a lot of his fans must have decided to watch his new film Oppenheimer first day first show on exactly the same seats in their nearest IMAX screen. Read More

Things to keep in mind while making decisions with your partner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In relationships, we often need to take decisions with our partner. This can involve big decisions, life-changing decisions as well as small decisions about relationships and daily lives. However, taking decisions can be tricky because it demands that we find a common ground which we both can agree on. Read More

Woman asks if ₹ 40,000 monthly is enough to survive in Bengaluru with mom

Reddit is a platform that people often use to ask questions or seek suggestions from netizens. This user of the platform did the same and asked if a salary of ₹40,000 per month is enough to survive in Bengaluru along with her mother. Read More

‘Pathetic umpiring. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we’ll make sure...': Harmanpreet's furious rant after tied 3rd ODI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian women's team faced a batting collapse during the final overs of its 226-run chase, as the third and deciding ODI of the series against Bangladesh ended in a thrilling tie. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail