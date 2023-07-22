Woman asks if 40,000 monthly is enough to survive in Bengaluru with mom

Reddit is a platform that people often use to ask questions or seek suggestions from netizens. This user of the platform did the same and asked if a salary of ₹40,000 per month is enough to survive in Bengaluru along with her mother. Her post soon captured people’s attention and received several positive reactions. What are your thoughts on the woman's Bengaluru-related Reddit post (representational image). (Unsplash/@vishwanth07)

“Can a daughter along with her single mother survive in Bangalore on a salary of 40k?” she wrote as the title of her post. In the next few lines, she described her question in detail. “My father has not been in the picture since I was 5, now after completing my education from my hometown and working from home for 2 years, my organisation is stressing on returning to office and to do so i would have to move to Bangalore along with my mother. I am s*** scared because my mom has recovered from severe medical illness but has been stable for 3 years. I am so scared to burst this comfort bubble and move there thinking what if things turn out bad? But moving to Bangalore is very crucial for me in my career at this point. I know I have to eventually do so but any related experience or tips will be helpful. Thank you,” she wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman makes 1 kg Kimchi for tenant as a welcome gift

Take a look at this Bengaluru-related Reddit post:

Netizens quickly came to the Redditor’s aid and shared several comments. Many encouraged the original poster and expressed how the amount is more than enough to survive in the city. A few also shared their own stories.

What did Reddit users say about surviving in Bengaluru on ₹ 40,000?

“My pay was considerably lower than yours. Mom stayed in hometown and took care of the family with her very low pay. And I took care of myself & saved up money. Income of both mom & mine wouldn't reach 40k. So you're good to go. It all depends on tiny financial choices & how we want to live. (You might say I was in a shared flat, which makes my rent lower. But then again mom too was paying rent in hometown),” shared a Reddit user. “Just go with the flow, it's totally sufficient, don't rely on those people posting 24lpa isn't sufficient to live in Bangalore,” suggested another. “Yes. You just have to get your priorities right. If anyone says it's not enough, don't ever talk to such people again,” added a third. “You can. 40k is enough (I'd argue that it's more than enough) to survive in Bangalore, you just gotta know where to look for things,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 700 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. What are your thoughts on the question asked by a Reddit user about sustaining in Bengaluru with a monthly salary of ₹40,000?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON