Home / Trending / Landlord in Bengaluru invests $10,000 in tenant’s startup, people react

Landlord in Bengaluru invests $10,000 in tenant’s startup, people react

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 03, 2023 12:48 PM IST

“Woah how cool is this,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to a post about how a landlord in Bengaluru invested $10,000 in a tenant’s startup.

A story of how a landlord in Bengaluru invested in their tenant’s startup has left people pleasantly surprised. Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of a matrimony app Betterhalf, shared the story on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome incident? (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Marvin Meyer)
What are your thoughts on this wholesome incident? (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Marvin Meyer)

“In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason,” he wrote and also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with his landlord.

Also Read: Man says a text about ladder made him discover he is Rapido founder’s neighbour

The conversation shows how the landlord wrote, “I’m investing in you, honestly.” Also, they wished Gupta good luck for his venture. “All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights.”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on June 2. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 3,700 views. The tweet has also gained over 200 likes. Many shared different reactions to the tweet.

Also Read: ‘Peak Bangalore moment’: Man spots landlord after days on Shark Tank India season 2

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding. Best wishes,” asked a Twitter user. To which, Gupta replied, “Yes - that’s correct. Bangalore surprises you.” Another person added, “Woah how cool is this.” A third joined, “This is such great news!” A fourth wrote, “Wow”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral twitter
viral twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out