Man says a text about ladder made him discover he is Rapido founder’s neighbour

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 09, 2023 08:33 PM IST

A man took to LinkedIn to claim that he recently found that he is the neighbor of one of the founders of Rapido. His post has left people surprised.

A story of how a man discovered that Rapido founder is his neighbour has gone viral. LinkedIn user Akashlal Bathe shared that it all started when he received a request on the neighbourhood group chat about someone looking for a ladder. Bathe shared that from the group chat he discovered that the person looking for the ladder is one of the co-founders of Rapido.

The LinkedIn user shared this WhatsApp chat and it shows his conversation with Rapido founder.(LinkedIn/@akashlal bathe)
“Happens only in #Bangalore. Pinged a random dude who wanted a ladder in the society group, checked his profile with status as 'Rapido'. Turns out the founder of Rapido is a neighbour,” Bathe posted. He also shared a screenshot to show his WhatsApp conversation.

The post was shared some six days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 15,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how LinkedIn users reacted:

“Should I move to Bengaluru?” posted a LinkedIn user. “On a fun note, I am still thinking why the founder of Rapido needs a ladder?” joked another. “I need to check people's status from my society's WhatsApp group,” added a third. “Founders are also human beings only! They too have their home and their to-do list related to their home... Btw, you can call this ‘unintentional ladder networking’,” wrote a fourth.

