Recent polls pitch former president Donald Trump as leading GOP candidate and 5% ahead of President Biden- Report

Former President Trump continues to flex his political muscles, as a recent poll reveals he is not only dominating the Republican primary field but also poses a formidable challenge to President Biden in a hypothetical general election. Trump's influence remains strong, sending ripples through the GOP landscape. Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US President Joe Biden

If the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, Trump would emerge as the clear winner with a commanding 52% of voters supporting him. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails far behind with a distant 12%, while biopharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy holds the third spot with 10% support. The poll, conducted by Harvard-Harris, leaves no doubt about Trump's current supremacy within the party.

Trump vs Biden: A Close Contest

In a head-to-head showdown, Trump and Biden would lock horns, with Trump edging ahead at 45% against Biden's 40%. The race remains tight, with a crucial 16% of voters undecided, indicating that the 2024 election could be a nail-biter. Furthermore, Trump's lead over Vice President Harris is even more substantial, with a yawning gap of 47% to 38%. It's a showdown the political world is eager to witness.

Craving for More Options

While Trump and Biden may dominate the headlines, it seems the majority of voters are less than thrilled with either candidate. A significant 70% of respondents expressed their hunger for another option, signaling a desire for fresh faces and alternative choices. The political landscape might be ripe for unexpected twists and turns.

The poll also revealed a growing sentiment about the age of the candidates. A staggering 68% of Americans feel that President Biden, at 80 years old, is "showing he is too old to be president." Similarly, 64% of those polled believe he should not seek a second term. With Trump also in his late 70s at 77, age appears to be a significant consideration for voters.

Troubling Trends

As the nation grapples with economic challenges, voters are feeling the impact of inflation. Over three-quarters of respondents reported being impacted by inflation, while six out of ten cited the economy and inflation as their primary concern. The 2024 candidates must address these critical issues to win the hearts of the electorate.

The pulse of the country remains tinged with pessimism, as less than three in ten voters believe the nation is on the "right track." This prevailing sense of uncertainty could fuel the drive for change in the upcoming elections.

