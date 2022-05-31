Daily brief: IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra, and all the latest news
IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra for 2020 act of valour
Group Captain Varun Singh, who died after suffering serious injuries in the chief of defence staff (CDS) chopper crash last December, was on Tuesday posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for a previous act of valour. Read more
Kerala lesbian couple, separated by parents, reunited by high court
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora, a lesbian couple, to live together on a habeas corpus plea. Read more
Sidhu Moose Wala was to get married in November this year: Reports
Sidhu Moose Wala - brutally murdered after being shot two dozen times - was to be wed in November. Read more
Taiwan Conflict: Japan forms task force to monitor Beijing
Tensions between China & Japan seem to be growing over the Taiwan issue. Watch here
Daler Mehndi requests government to regulate songs promoting 'drugs, gangs, gun culture' after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Singer Daler Mehndi revealed he was extremely sad about the death of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Read more
'Have you ever seen Sachin Tendulkar make such rubbish statements?': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Virat Kohli's critics
Shoaib Akhtar has launched a passionate defence of former India captain Virat Kohli. Read more
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking can play havoc with your pet's health
We all know how smoking not only leads to disastrous health consequences for the smoker but also for their family - kids, spouse and other family members. Read more