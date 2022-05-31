Daler Mehndi requests government to regulate songs promoting 'drugs, gangs, gun culture' after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Singer Daler Mehndi revealed he was extremely sad about the death of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants after Punjab Police lifted his security among 424 others, reports say. Daler said that although he had never heard Sidhu’s songs, he knew his name, as he was popular. (Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral: Singer's mother weeps, wipes his father's tears)

On Sunday, Daler tweeted, “It’s very very sad!! I heard this news about Sidhu Mosse Wala Ji. It’s very shocking. Rest in Peace." Talking about Sidhu's death in an interview, he shared that he was shocked that the late singer was killed while he was driving without his security. He added that in Punjab, every singer usually has a convoy with them.

He told India Today, “I have never heard his songs but have heard his name because he is so popular. I am extremely sad. I would request the government to pay attention to the songs and the lyrics. They should regulate songs that talk or promote drugs, gangs and gun culture or any song that has bad words for women. Such songs should be given a warning. They should be stopped. All this can get controlled if this happens.”

On Tuesday, Sidhu’s cremation took place in his village, Moosa. His remains were brought to his home from Mansa Civil Hospital, and were laid to rest by his family. According to reports, Canada-based gangster, Goldi Brar has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder. During his interview, Daler said that he was unaware of Goldi.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has started investigating Sidhu’s death. The officials are reportedly interrogating Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with the murder case. Goldy is a close aide of Lawrence, who is also reported to be involved in the murder.

