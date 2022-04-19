Daily brief: IMF revises India's growth projection to 8.2%, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMF revises India's growth projection to 8.2%, China to 4.4%

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected a growth of 8.2 per cent for India in the current fiscal year, this amid the global growth projection at 3.6 per cent in the wake of Ukraine war, news agency PTI reported. Read more

‘Kemcho…majamma’: WHO chief's Gujarati greeting as he, PM unveil medical centre

World Health Organisation director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday won the hearts at the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar with his Gujarati. Also read

Watch: Virat Kohli's expression after perishing for first-ball duck in LSG vs RCB match goes viral, sets Twitter on fire

Virat Kohli continues to have a hard time in IPL 2022 as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 15 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy, her sister Nisha Aggarwal confirms 'best ever' news

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday, April 19. Also read

Pet care: Dos and don'ts you must follow for your pet's well-being

Pet parents adore their furry babies to the hilt and want them to be happy and healthy always. From getting them vaccinated to ensuring their hygiene, no stone must be left unturned for our little pet companions who bring much joy to our lives. Read more

