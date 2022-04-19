Pet care: Dos and don'ts you must follow for your pet's well-being

Pet parents adore their furry babies to the hilt and want them to be happy and healthy always. From getting them vaccinated to ensuring their hygiene, no stone must be left unturned for our little pet companions who bring much joy to our lives. However, being a pet parent comes with its own set of responsibilities and not knowing your pet's specific requirement could impact their health. Remembering some basic dos and don'ts for their well-being can go a long way. (Also read: Pet care: Are you making these common mistakes with your pet?)

"When it comes to grooming and feeding, each cat or dog is unique and will have specific requirements. Learning the rules for owning a pet is one thing; knowing how to be a responsible pet owner is another. Some pets do express their feelings about the things and food you put in their bowls; nevertheless, it may take you some time to figure out what they like and don't like," says Dr. Sagar Bhongle. B.V.Sc & A.H. Specializations. Veterinary Surgeon. Animal Medical Service, Pune.

Dr Bhongle also shares dos and Don'ts to maintain your pet's health

Dos:

• For both cats and dogs, make sure you provide two dishes, one for food and one for water and they should be quite separate from each other

• It is preferable to feed pets with pet food that is specifically designed to fulfill their nutritional needs rather than human food

• Pets should always be fed in clean bowls. To ensure this, one should use steel or ceramic bowls as they can be cleaned easily

• Make sure that your pet has access to fresh and filtered water at all times

• Make sure to offer a nutritionally complete meal that has been formulated to meet the unique nutritional demands of each breed, age, activity level and sensitivities as well as any medical conditions

• Do make sure that they engage in regular physical activities to maintain their body weight and ensure that they live a happy, healthy and long life.

Don'ts:

• Avoid feeding your pets with excessive treats as it may fill them but will not be providing the nutrition needed by their body

• Never give chocolate to your pet because it might be harmful to their health

• Keep your pet away from heat-absorbing surfaces like metal or asphalt. Animals can burn their paws and the heat from their feet can also increase their core body temperature.

• Pets should not be overfed. They should be fed according to their body weight, age, and level of activity. The amount of food should not be reduced or increased because both can be damaging to the pet

• To prevent any kind of infection do not forget to wash your pet’s containers regularly. Lack of cleaning can lead to cause disease in pets

"Pet nutrition should not be taken lightly and all necessary precautions should be taken to ensure the health of one's pet. A well-balanced meal that meets those requirements will benefit the pet's health and well-being at all stages of life. It's essential to provide your pet with a well-balanced meal that includes all of the required nutrients as well as the appropriate number of calories," concludes Dr Bhongle.

