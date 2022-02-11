Daily brief: IRCTC to fully resume cooked meal services in trains from Feb 14, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IRCTC to fully resume cooked meal services in trains from Feb 14. Check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to fully resume services of cooked meals in trains. The services were suspended as a precautionary measure during the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020. Read more

BJP team meets Jharkhand guv, seeks CM’s dismissal over corruption allegations

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das met Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Friday, demanding the dismissal of incumbent chief minister Hemant Soren and the lodging of a criminal case against him over allegations of corruption. Read more

Rohit Sharma-led India register 2nd-longest unwanted streak in ODIs after being bowled out for 265 against West Indies

In the third and final ODI of the series, India, after opting to bat, were bowled out for 265 against West Indies in Ahmedabad. For the second time in a row, India, after being three down early, were revived by their middle order through a couple of useful contributions. Read more

Death on the Nile movie review: Kenneth Branagh's sparkly but predictable affair is unfit for a post-Knives Out world

Kenneth Branagh has rounded up another batch of film stars, booked another luxurious mode of travel and put his extravagant moustache back on for his second Agatha Christie whodunit, Death on the Nile. Read more

Girl dances to title track of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do

Much-awaited Bollywood film Badhaai Do, a sequel to national award-winning film Badhaai Ho, released on Friday. The Internet is abuzz with various posts related to the movie. Read more

Why Karnataka has a problem with Hijab only? Minister Nagesh answers

Karnataka campuses became battlefields earlier this week after BJP government in the state prohibited Muslim students from wearing Hijab in classes. Watch more

