Daily brief: Jaishankar on India's foreign relations: ‘Not a zero-sum game,’ and all the latest news

‘Not a zero-sum game’: Jaishankar on India's ties with Russia, United States

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said it is not in India's interest to be tied down in exclusive relationships. “It's not in our interest to be tied down to exclusive relationships...because we have a tradition of strong ties with Russia, that should not become a burden or an obstacle to an equally strong relationship with the United States…" he said. Read More

US SC rejects President's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan, Biden says will protect borrowers

United States Supreme Court has ruled against government's decision to wave off student loans. Top Court stated, Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. Read More

Captain Miller first look: Dhanush is the lone survivor in a battlefield full of dead soldiers

Actor Dhanush is all set to star in the Tamil film, Captain Miller. It's touted to be an action-period drama set against the backdrop of the 1930s era. On Friday, the actor unveiled the first look poster from the film and it featured him in a rugged look. Read More

National Doctor's Day 2023: Lifestyle changes every doctor must embrace for their heart health

Doctors save millions of life courtesy their medical expertise and spirit of service, but when it comes to taking care of themselves, they too need a reminder every now and then for doing the needful for their overall well-being - considering they not only work for long hours but also under stressful situations, and often neglect their own health prioritising their patients over themselves. Read More

Papa Rohit Sharma enjoys Frozen show with daughter Samaira

The videos that show the beautiful bond of love between fathers and daughters are always heartwarming to watch. One such video showcasing Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira has left people saying aww. Read More

'England clearly like losing': Ashes-winning English great unleashes fury after 'shocking' batting collapse at Lord's

England endured a disappointing collapse in their first innings on Day 3 of the Lord's Ashes Test, as they were bowled out for 325 after starting the day at 278/4. To add to the hosts' miseries, Australia were without their lead spinner in Nathan Lyon on Day 3, as he is likely to miss out the entire Test after facing an injury the previous day. Read More

