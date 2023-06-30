Papa Rohit Sharma enjoys Frozen show with daughter Samaira

The videos that show the beautiful bond of love between fathers and daughters are always heartwarming to watch. One such video showcasing Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira has left people saying aww. The video shows the cricketer taking his little one to a theatre show based on the Disney film franchise Frozen. The image shows Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share the video. He added just two emoticons while sharing the video - a snowflake emoji and a blue heart emoticon. Both the emojis are in line with the main theme of the show - ice.

The video opens to show Rohit Sharma’s wife and Samaira’s mom Ritika Sajdeh asking the kiddo if she knows about the surprise. To which, the little one says “No”. The video then shows Sharma with his family travelling in public transport to reach a theatre. As the video progresses, Sharma is seen sitting with his daughter and enjoying the show.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Did the video leave you with a smile on your face? You’re not alone. There were many who took to the video’s comments section to talk about the sweetness of the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of Rohit Sharma:

“Sammy the cutest!” shared an Instagram user. “Aawww Sammy,” posted another. “Relationship of a father and daughter is the sweetest in the world,” added a third. “So cute,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

The video was posted about five hours ago. Expectedly, the video has gone crazy viral online. Till now, the clip has received close to three million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?