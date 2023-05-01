Home / Trending / Rohit Sharma's daughter creates adorable birthday poster for him. Watch

Rohit Sharma's daughter creates adorable birthday poster for him. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 01, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 36th birthday on April 30. His daughter was seen making an adorable birthday poster for him.

Rohit Sharma marked his 36th birthday on April 30. Several fellow cricketers and his fans took to social media to wish him on his big day. But among all the wishes, an adorable birthday surprise from his daughter Samaira Sharma is melting hearts.

Rohit Sharma's daughter wishes him on birthday.(Instagram/@Ritika Sajdeh)
"So much birthday love for Dada," wrote Ritika Sajdeh as she shared a video of their daughter preparing a birthday poster for her father. In the video, Samaira decorates a sheet of paper with stickers and glitters and writes "Happy birthday, dada" over it. Ritika Sajdeh can be seen helping Samaira to decorate and complete the poster. Once it is ready, the mother-daughter duo take it over to Wankhede stadium, where Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's match.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over one lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received various comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful." A second added, "Awwww, this is so cute." A third shared, "Cute family." "Such a sweet family," expressed a fourth. Many others have wished Rohit Sharma a happy birthday in the comments section. Some others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

