Daily brief: Jaishankar’s measured response on Hot Springs disengagement, and all the latest news

‘One problem less’: Jaishankar’s measured response on Hot Springs disengagement

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Patrolling Point (PP)-15 in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has resulted in “one problem less at the…read more.

BJP workers brought bombs, guns, says Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who clashed with the police in Kolkata and Howrah during an agitation on Tuesday were armed with bombs and guns, chief minister...read more.

All aircraft personnel must undergo breath analyser test from Oct 15: DGCA

Aviation regulator directorate general of civil aviation on Wednesday ordered restoration of mandatory breath analyser tests for all aircraft crew members from October 15, lifting...read more.

Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa on Wednesday hung his boots from all forms of cricket. The swashbuckling batter confirmed the development on social media. The batter is renowned for his attacking…read more.

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her ‘sorry’ wasn't meant for Rishabh Pant

Actor Urvashi Rautela continues to make news ever since she said her rumoured boyfriend Rishabh Pant once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. After she recently…read more.

