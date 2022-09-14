All aircraft crew members must undergo breath analyser test from Oct 15: DGCA

Aviation regulator directorate general of civil aviation on Wednesday ordered restoration of mandatory breath analyser tests for all aircraft crew members from October 15, lifting an earlier curb imposed by it in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulator in an order on March 29 had limited the test to check for alcohol level to 50 per cent of the crew members with an aim to curb spread of Covid-19.

Wednesday’s order said the test has been restored for all crew members in view of the reducing trend of Covid-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic.

It said the test will have to be carried out in an open area that is covered by close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras.

The regulator also said that the doctor /paramedic/ EMT/nurse conducting the test will examine crew members for symptoms of Covid-19 before carrying out the BA test. It clarified that if a person is detected with Covid-19 symptoms, he/ she will be exempted from the BA test and removed from duty.

Such people will undergo the required examination and will return to duty only after they are declared fit, the regulator said, adding that records of such cases will have to be maintained.

“Such cases will not be treated as missed BA cases,” the order added.

The person carrying out the test and undergoing the test should ensure hygienic conditions and the doctor /paramedic/EMT/nurse should take a Rapid Antigen Test or any other Covid-19 test, as approved by the respective state government, prior to joining duty for BA testing.

“Before every use, the BA equipment should be sanitized using UV sterilizers,” the order stated, adding that the integrity and sanitary condition of BA tubes/ mouthpiece should be maintained.