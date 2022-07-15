Daily brief: Kerala govt declares high alert in five districts amid monekypox fears and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monkeypox in India: Kerala govt declares high alert in five districts — Details

A day after India’s first monkeypox case was detected in Kerala, the state government on Friday put five districts on high alert and asked all big hospitals to set aside sufficient isolation beds in case of an emergency. Read More

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik, three others as her abductors

Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Friday appeared before a TADA court in Jammu in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive, officials said. Read More

Iranian shipping firms eye regular service to Indian ports

Iranian shipping companies plan to put in place a regular service between Bandar Abbas port and two ports in India to handle cargo expected to be shipped from Russia, even as authorities in Tehran have taken steps to include Chabahar port in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), people familiar with the matter said. Read More

‘Is Virat doing what he used to 2 years ago? If not…’: Australia great makes keen observation about Kohli’s ‘routine’

Virat Kohli's struggle form has been a subject of analysis, and even puzzlement, for a better part of the last two years. Read More

Hair allergies: Causes, symptoms and hair care methods to treat it

The excess moisture and sweat can cause dandruff on your scalp which leads to itchy and oily scalp or the use of external chemicals like cosmetics, shampoo, hair dye, extensions etc. sometimes lead to allergies and itching as your hair strands act as a layer of protection against harsh environmental aggressors. Read More

Kangana Ranaut says Emergency makeup artiste said she resembles Indira Gandhi: 'I am the perfect person to play her'

Kangana Ranaut has said that her make up artist on Emergency, David Malinowski, had told her her jawline and are similar to those of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Read More

