Hair allergies: Causes, symptoms and hair care methods to treat it

The excess moisture and sweat can cause dandruff on your scalp which leads to itchy and oily scalp or the use of external chemicals like cosmetics, shampoo, hair dye, extensions etc. sometimes lead to allergies and itching as your hair strands act as a layer of protection against harsh environmental aggressors. That is why it is essential to modify one’s hair care routine to not only beat the scorching summer heat by integrating some simple habits that can boost one’s hair health and result in shiny and healthy hair all year around but also keep hair allergies at bay.

There are various factors that determine the quality of your hair such as the food you eat, the amount of water you drink, the products you apply and the way you treat your hair. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair expert, Founder and CEO at Surya Brasil, shared, “In today’s time, most of the products have chemicals. But watch out for labels having Para-phenylenediamine (PPD) which is found in hair dyes or para toluenediamine (PTD). Although we all know the harmful effects of ammonia, its by-products like Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine, which might skip our careful watch, are just as harmful.”

She advised, “In my experience, I have realised that the best alternative is to go vegan and use only organic products. The plant extracts have healing powers and are a solution to any problem you might be facing keeping the scalp healthy by regular washing, getting the right treatment at right time and cutting down on junk food, while fried eatables too go a long way in ensuring that not just the scalp but the mind and body are healthy too. There is a need to raise awareness on the anti-hair allergy campaign.”

According to Dr Vatsal Panwar, Cosmetologist at Medharbour, the symptoms of a scalp allergy can be as varied as the causes and the intensity often tend to differ. He cautioned, “If you feel any or all of the symptoms for more than three weeks, such as severe red patches and irritated bumps, immediately seek medical advice. A doctor is the right person to tell you whether the scalp allergy is fungal or bacterial and will line up the treatment accordingly. A topical corticosteroid based cream usually helps in most of the cases. For those suffering from mild symptoms, it is advisable to keep your scalp clean using a mild shampoo and avoid chemicals in hair products, along with a nutrient rich, healthy diet. Most cases of contact dermatitis are caused due to harsh chemicals found in hair care products like shampoos, conditioners, hair dyes, hair sprays, etc.”