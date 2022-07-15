Kangana Ranaut says Emergency makeup artiste said she resembles Indira Gandhi: 'I am the perfect person to play her'

Kangana Ranaut has said that her make up artist on Emergency, David Malinowski, had told her her jawline and are similar to those of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana plays the late prime minister in the film. She shared the first look teaser of the film earlier this week and impressed fans with her look. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi avatar in Emergency is ‘bloody brilliant’, says Tamannaah Bhatia)

Kangana makes her directorial debut with Emergency. Before Emergency, Kangana essayed the role of a real life person in Thalaivi. She played the titular role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking with Mid Day, Kangana said, "David and his team are astute professionals. An entire team flew down from London. We had a series of meetings to ascertain the final look, and did a bunch of look tests. David took the calls on how to go about it. In fact, he pointed out that I physically resemble Mrs Gandhi a lot, including the skin texture and jawline. I told him that in India, people believe I am the perfect person to play Mrs Gandhi.”

Having worked in popular Hollywood films such as World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022), David Malinowski has also won several awards including the 2018 BAFTA and Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in the 2017 film Darkest Hour, where he transformed Gary Oldman into British PM Winston Churchill.

Kangana was recently seen in Dhaakad, which proved to be a box office dud. She has Tejas next in line. She will be seen as an Indian Air Force officer in the film directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana will also make her debut as a producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Tiku weds Sheru. Set for a digital release on Amazon Prime, it also features Avneet Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON