Daily brief: Khalistan supporters force Indian consulate in Brisbane to close down, and all the latest news

Khalistan supporters force Indian consulate in Brisbane's to close down

Indian consulate in Brisbane.

Days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured to curb anti-India elements in the country, the Indian consulate in Brisbane was forced to close down on Wednesday by Khalistan supporters, reported The Australia Today. Read more…

In setback to Uddhav, ex-minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

In another setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), former Maharashtra minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at an event held at its party headquarters Balasaheb Bhavan on Mumbai’s Madame Cama Road. Read more…

China welcomes move as Taiwan ally Honduras seeks ties with Beijing

China on Wednesday welcomed the Honduras government’s decision to establish ties with Beijing, which could mean snapping its long-standing diplomatic relations with self-ruled Taiwan, hours after the Central American country’s leader tweeted her government will begin negotiations to open official relations with its Chinese counterpart. Read more…

Watch: Rishabh Pant shares first video after car crash as India star walks in swimming pool; BCCI, Shastri react

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted a video of his road to recovery on Wednesday after a severe car accident left him with multiple injuries in December last year. In the video that Pant posted on his official Instagram profile, the player could be seen taking small steps inside a swimming pool, taking the help of a crutch. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan's friend addresses actor's silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest, says he 'didn't want to escalate'

Viveck Vaswani, Shah Rukh Khan's friend recently talked about the actor's silence during Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case. Aryan is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son who was involved in a drugs-related case. Shah Rukh's friend praised his grace during Aryan Khan's arrest, which became one of the biggest controversies of the year. Read more…

