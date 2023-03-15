In setback to Uddhav, ex-minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: In another setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), former Maharashtra minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at an event held at its party headquarters Balasaheb Bhavan on Mumbai’s Madame Cama Road. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said Deepak Sawant was influenced by Sena founder Bal Thackeray and complimented Sawant for working extensively to reduce malnutrition in tribal areas of Maharashtra (Twitter/ANI)

Sawant, a three-time member of the state legislative council, was welcomed by chief minister Eknath Shinde at the event, saying he was “compulsorily retired” by the Thackeray-led faction. “We will benefit from his experience,” Shinde said.

Sawant is the second prominent leader to join the party this week. On Monday, Bhushan Desai, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai, joined the Eknath Shinde faction. Subhash Desai, a veteran party leader, was considered close to the Thackeray family and a trustee of Prabodhan Prakashan that owns the party mouthpiece Saamana.

At Wednesday’s event, Shinde said Deepak Sawant was influenced by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and complimented him for working extensively to reduce malnutrition in tribal areas of Maharashtra and the use of telemedicine to reach healthcare to people in remote areas.

“He stayed away from publicity and worked quietly. I welcome him in the Shiv Sena and I am impressed by his work,’ Shinde added.

Sawant was Maharashtra minister for public health and family welfare between 2014 and 2018 in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena coalition government led by Devendra Fadnavis but had to drop out after Uddhav Thackeray decided not to give him another term in the legislative council. Following Sawant’s exit from the cabinet in 2018, Fadnavis had then given his portfolio to Eknath Shinde who was then a minister in his team.

In his remarks, Sawant said he didn’t want to be a minister but wanted his skills to be used by the party.

“I wanted to use my skills and got a chance and hence, I have decided to work with Shiv Sena. I don’t want a ministership, I only want to work… But I don’t know why no work was assigned to me by Uddhav ji. I want to take Shiv Sena to the grassroots,’’ Sawant said.,

He also asked Eknath Shinde to start the Bal Thackeray accident insurance scheme which was conceptualised by him.

Sawant, who lives in Andheri, met with an accident in January this year when a truck rammed his car.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Manisha Kayande said it was Sawant’s choice where he wanted to be. “He was given a prominent ministry and three made an MLC… It’s his choice,” Kayande added.