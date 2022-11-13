Daily brief: Maharashtra Cong chief's swipe at CM Shinde amid political turmoil, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Due to corruption...': Maharashtra Cong chief takes swipe at CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday launched an all out attack on the Eknath Shinde government, alleging the new regime came into power due to corruption and out of fear.

What Rajiv Gandhi convict Nalini said on meeting Priyanka Gandhi in jail

Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts freed in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on Sunday revealed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her in jail.

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh of the collapsed crypto firm FTX? 5 points

Cryptocurrency trading firm FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection and its then-chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down.

'Sorry brother...': Mohammed Shami drops epic 'karma' post for Shoaib Akhtar after ENG beat PAK to win T20 World Cup

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left devastated after Babar Azam-led Pakistan failed to secure their second World T20 crown on Sunday.

Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over 'highly objectionable material'

Pakistani authorities have banned filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically-acclaimed film Joyland alleging that it contains "highly objectionable material".

Children’s Day 2022: Unique gifts for your kids

The special day is almost here. Every year, Children's Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country.

