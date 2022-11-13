Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Due to corruption...': Maharashtra Cong chief takes swipe at CM Eknath Shinde

'Due to corruption...': Maharashtra Cong chief takes swipe at CM Eknath Shinde

mumbai news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 07:03 PM IST

The Shinde government's cabinet expansion took place on August 9. At present, the state council of ministers has 18 cabinet ministers including the CM. There are nine ministers each from the Shinde faction of Sena and the ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday launched an all out attack on the Eknath Shinde government, alleging the new regime came into power due to corruption and out of fear.

The Congress leader also claimed the state cabinet expansion was not taking place because the coalition fears collapse, PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, Patole hit out at CM Shinde, accusing him of blaming the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government all the time. He pointed out that one cabinet minister is in charge of six departments in the present Maharashtra government.

On June 29, the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed after the rebellion by 40 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde. A day later, Shinde took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra with former CM Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as his deputy.

The Shinde government's cabinet expansion took place on August 9. At present, the state council of ministers has 18 cabinet ministers including the CM. There are nine ministers each from the Shinde faction of Sena and the ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a separate development, Uddhav Thackeray-faction MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that some Sena MLAs who had joined Shinde will return back to the party fold. “Some of them will certainly come back. I am confident that some will return,” PTI quoted Raut, who spoke to a Marathi channel two days after his release on bail in a money laundering case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
eknath shinde nana patole maharashtra shiv sena maha vikas aghadi + 3 more
eknath shinde nana patole maharashtra shiv sena maha vikas aghadi + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out