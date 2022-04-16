Daily brief: Maharashtra home minister rules out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. Read more

Kerala Police warn ‘anti-social elements’ misusing social media after RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

The Kerala Police on Saturday issued a strict warning to ‘anti-social elements spreading provocative messages through social media’ as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was hacked to death in Palakkad. Read more

Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%

Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, Read more

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians register their worst-ever start to a season, join RCB and DC in unwanted list

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), registered their worst ever start to their an IPL season as they suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday evening at the Brabourne Stadium following an 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants. Read more

Alia Bhatt's driver recalls taking her to school, their chat before her wedding: 'She's like my daughter'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Now, Alia's driver and bodyguard Sunil Talekar, said in an interview that he has been working with the Bhatt family when Alia was 5-years-old and how she is like a ‘daughter’ to him. Read more

