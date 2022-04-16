‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.



“Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken,” he state home minister told ANI.

“Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands,” Patil added.

On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season. “The police are prepared for the upcoming festivals, including Hanuman Jayanti. We will not allow anyone to vitiate the atmosphere in this state,” news agency PTI had quoted Patil.



Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on April 3, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," Thackeray had said.



On April 12, Thackeray reiterated his demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. “If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said in Thane.

