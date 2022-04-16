‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.
“Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken,” he state home minister told ANI.
“Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands,” Patil added.
On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season. “The police are prepared for the upcoming festivals, including Hanuman Jayanti. We will not allow anyone to vitiate the atmosphere in this state,” news agency PTI had quoted Patil.
Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on April 3, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".
"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," Thackeray had said.
On April 12, Thackeray reiterated his demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. “If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said in Thane.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated. The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police
The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at Sharma's family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. His younger son gave a complaint to police about The accused's son, Ricky Sharma's father's weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.
Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting.
Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.
Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.
