Daily brief: Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma submits support letter of 32 MLAs to Governor, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and stake a claim to form government, in Shillong. (ANI arranged)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghalaya govt formation: Conrad Sangma submits support letter of 32 MLAs to Governor

National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday submitted the ‘letter of support’ - signed by 32 MLAs from BJP, NPP, HSPDP, and two independents - to Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan, while staking claim to form the government in the northeastern state. Read more

CDS General Chauhan says lesson for India from Ukraine war is...

The biggest lesson that Indian armed forces can draw from the war in Ukraine is that they should not depend on supplies of weapons and military hardware from foreign countries, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Friday. Read more

How work impacts relationships: Therapist shares insights

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The way we work changed drastically with the onset of coronavirus. People were pushed inside their homes with their work. Hence, the idea of waking up in the morning and traveling to the office for work changed a lot. Read more

Renuka Shahane says MeToo movement was important as women are told to be silent from childhood: 'Mat bolo'

When the MeToo movement happened in India in 2018, Renuka Shahane was one of the few female celebrities to speak up in support of the victims. She recalled how people had told her to keep silent during that time. Read more

'Be a little brave. Need a few guys to stand up': Rohit Sharma's stony message to batters after IND's 9-wicket hammering

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After starting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a resounding note, Rohit Sharma-led Team India were handed a reality check in Indore, where the hosts lost the third Test against Australia by nine wickets on Friday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON