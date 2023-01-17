Daily brief: Nearly 700 houses in Joshimath developed cracks in last 6 weeks, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joshimath land subsidence: Nearly 700 houses developed cracks in last 6 weeks

The number of houses developing cracks in Joshimath due to land subsidence rose to 849 on Tuesday from nearly 150 in December first week, officials said. Read more

‘India’s best era…': PM Modi's message to BJP ahead of gruelling poll season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet, wherein he said India's best era is coming and everyone should dedicate to the development of the country. Read more

Rohit Sharma confirms new batting position for Ishan Kishan ahead of 1st New Zealand ODI: 'I am glad he can get…'

After going down against Bangladesh in the ODI series, Team India started the year on an emphatic note as they completed a whitewash over Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. Read more

Jr NTR indirectly talks about being trolled for 'fake accent' at Golden Globes: 'Divided by time zones and an accent'

Actor Jr NTR indirectly addressed criticism on his thick accent on the Globes red carpet. During a recent interview, he indirectly touched upon trolls who called his accent ‘fake’. Read more

‘Gaav se 1 km pehle’: Hilarious address on package takes people on a laughter ride

While placing an order online, we typically update our shipping address with details such as a house or flat number, society or colony, and city and state we live in. Read more

Skin boosting: What is it and how does it work?

With age, our skin may start to show signs of wrinkles, dark lines, and other symptoms of ageing. Read more

