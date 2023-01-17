Jr NTR indirectly talks about being trolled for 'fake accent' at Golden Globes: 'Divided by time zones and an accent'

Actor Jr NTR indirectly addressed criticism on his thick accent on the Globes red carpet. During a recent interview, he indirectly touched upon trolls who called his accent ‘fake’. Currently, he is basking on the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR which won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. (Also read: Jr NTR explains why RRR wasn't chosen over Last Film Show as India's Oscar entry)

During the 80th Golden Globes, the RRR team arrived excited on the red carpet where they answered a few questions to the media. Talking about the film, Jr NTR said, "We thought, taking Rajamouli's track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don't expect this to happen.”

Soon after the clip arrived on social media, internet was left divided. While some expressed their displeasure with the actor's ‘fake accent’, fans came out in his support as well. Before the Golden Globes, RRR's tickets were sold out within 98 seconds at Los Angeles' screening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Speaking about the reception to RRR, Jr NTR told the LA Times newspaper, "This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!”

He went on to praise the RRR director and his vision. He added, “I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that RRR was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called RRR could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”

During the same conversation, Jr NTR also indirectly mentioned about his accent and said, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.”

Besides Golden Globes, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer won two awards at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film. Currently, all eyes are on the film's Oscars chances as it has made to the shortlist for Music (Original Song). The final list will be announced on January 24.

