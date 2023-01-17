‘Gaav se 1 km pehle’: Hilarious address on package takes people on a laughter ride

While placing an order online, we typically update our shipping address with details such as a house or flat number, society or colony, and city and state we live in. Additionally, entering a nearby landmark is essential and helps delivery executives locate the address quickly and deliver the parcel. However, these details are sometimes insufficient, and the delivery executive calls us to know the exact location. Now, an image of a parcel that has been going viral on the Internet shows an individual’s unusual way of writing the address, and it has sparked a riot of laughter online.

“Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega (The delivery guy will remember his address till the day he dies),” read the caption of the picture shared by Twitter user Nishant. It accompanies two laughing emoticons. According to the image Nishant shared, the customer’s name is Bhikharam, and the prepaid order was placed through Flipkart on January 4.

As per the image, the address reads, “Bhikharam, Harisingh Nagar, Gilakor gaav se 1 km pehle right side par apne khet ka gate hai. Lohe ka gate hai, paas me ek chhota fatak hai or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala huaa hai. Waha aake phone kr dena main samne aa jaunga. Jodhpur District - 342314 Rajasthan (Just a kilometer before Harisingh Nagar, Gilakor village, there is an iron gate for a field and a railway crossing…. Call me when you reach at the location. I will come there. Jodhpur District-342314, Rajasthan).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaeDaOMWHY — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 13, 2023

Since being shared on January 13, the tweet has raked up more than 94,300 views. It has also collected over 2,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. The share has also raked a plethora of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“The beauty of India,” wrote a Twitter user. “Actually the delivery person won’t mind it,” shared another. “This is how the address should be written,” commented a third. The comments section is replete with laughing emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON