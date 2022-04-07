Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: No comments, India on Pakistan's political crises and all the latest news

A portrait of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No comments, says India on Imran Khan driving Pakistan into political turmoil

The external affairs ministry on Thursday declined to comment on the political turmoil in Pakistan. Read more    

Light tanks, naval choppers, arty guns among new weapons under phased import ban

In a renewed push to aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, India on Thursday. Read more 

India plans to issue e-passports to its citizens this year. Check details here

The Centre is planning to issue e-passports to its citizens from the year 2022-23. Read more 

David Warner's homecoming: Twitter elated by Australian's return to Delhi Capitals; 'Back to where the journey started'

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals. Read more 

RELATED STORIES

Yami Gautam pens angry response to 'extremely disrespectful' review of her performance in Dasvi: 'It's heartbreaking'

Yami Gautam has strongly reacted to a review of her latest release Dasvi. The film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan. Read more

 

