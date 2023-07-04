Daily brief: On Modi surname case, Jharkhand HC directs no coercive action against Rahul Gandhi; all the latest news

No coercive action against Rahul Gandhi: Jharkhand HC on Modi surname case

The Jharkhand high court on Tuesday directed that no coercive action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi till the high court decides on a petition filed by the Congress leader seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Modi surname defamation case. Read more

Childhood trauma: Things we did when we grew up fearing our own parents

A lot of us have been brought up in dysfunctional homes. In such homes, the child is often affected emotionally beyond limits. Read more

CBFC orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal's next, provides A certificate to film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra

Arjun Rampal and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the tentatively titled Ghallughara. Now, as per new reports, it has been said that the film has been granted A certification with as many as 21 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification. Read more

Watch: Roger Federer gets rapturous reception on first Wimbledon return since retirement

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer on Tuesday made a grand return to his beloved Centre Court of Wimbledon, where he won a record eight titles during his illustrious career. Read more

