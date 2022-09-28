Daily brief: Outrage over RSS member's FB post that blamed U'khand teen's dad, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 08:57 PM IST

ByHT News Desk

Ankita’s father to blame’: RSS member’s Facebook post provokes outrage; FIR filed

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against a local Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) member over a Facebook post that appeared to blame Ankita Bhandari’s family, particularly her father and brother, for her death, the Dehradun Police said on Wednesday. Read more

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) is new CDS: 5 things to know about him

The Government of India on Wednesday said Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Read more

Congress MP wants Priyanka Gandhi as Congress president. He explains why

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday urged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over as the party president, stating that as the daughter-in-law of the Vadras, she is no longer a direct member of the Gandhi family. Read more

Tiger Shroff crashes dad Jackie's interview, gives him cute kiss. Watch

Tiger Shroff shares a close bond with his father Jackie Shroff and their latest video is proof. Read more

World Heart Day 2022: Top lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack

Sedentary lifestyle coupled with poor eating habits is deteriorating our heart health like never before. Read more

 

 

