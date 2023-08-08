Daily brief: Owaisi slams Kamal Nath over 'Hindu Rashtra' remark; and all the latest news

‘Hate being trafficked in Mohabbat Ki Dukan’: Owaisi on Kamal Nath's ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Kamal Nath for his remarks on the demand to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, saying he was echoing the words of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Kamal Nath asked whether it is needed to say separately that India is a "Hindu Rashtra" given the fact that 82 per cent of Hindus live in the country. Read Here. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Indian-origin police officer jailed for speeding patrol car death in UK

An Indian-origin police officer who pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a woman has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for over four years by a UK court. Read Here.

How Asia Cup, Australia series will decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC rules for team submission revealed

Having left with just one series, comprising only three matches, to gear up for the Asia Cup, followed by the ODI World Cup a month later, the tour of West Indies had provided head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to test their bench strength and give more opportunities to the back-up options. Hence the skipper himself and Virat Kohli had taken a backseat to give players like Sanju Samson, Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad a go in the contest. Read Here.

Ixigo CEO lauds Decathlon employee who is a professional ultra-cyclist

Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai recently took to Twitter to share words of praise for an employee he met at a Decathlon store. Bajpai shared about a man named Shankar who is a professional ultra-cyclist and has cycled not just around India but Europe too. Read Here.

Menopause skin problems: Most common signs and symptoms, tips to combat them

Menopause is defined as the day in a woman’s life when she has not had her periods for 12 consecutive months and it is a turning point in a woman's life as it brings about many changes in the body and they reflect on the skin while the time before this is also plagued by fluctuations in the regular menstrual cycle, hormonal changes, weight, skin and hair changes that can be quite disturbing and confusing. The combined effects of menopause and the lower oestrogen can have some drastic effect on the skin and the emotional being of a woman. Read Here.

Do you know Titanic could've been made with Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow, not Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet?

James Cameron's 1997 cult romance Titanic has completed 25 years since its release. The Oscar-winning film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the memorable roles of Jack and Rose respectively. But the film could've had a different lead pair of A-listers instead. Read Here.

Nine high-calorie vegan foods for weight gain

Gaining weight includes modification to both your diet and lifestyle. Here are nine vegan foods that can add the extra calories to your diet needed for weight gain. See Here.

